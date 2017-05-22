Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
(L-R) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
President Trump departs after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ivanka Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
(L-R) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ivanka Trump waits for her husband Jared Kushner at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
President Trump places a note in the stones of the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump departs after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk into the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
