Twenty20: India vs Australia
India's captain M.S Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh run between the wickets against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's captain M.S Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh run between the wickets against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Australia's Doug Bollinger bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Australia's Doug Bollinger bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Australia's Aaron Finch plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Australia's Aaron Finch plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Cameron White during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Cameron White during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Aaron Finch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Aaron Finch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Australia's Shane Watson plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Australia's Shane Watson plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shane Watson during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shane Watson during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best photos from this week.
Earth Hour effect
Looking at Earth Hour around the world.
India Election: What young people want
What the next generation of Indians want from their government.
Uncontacted Amazon tribe
A tribe considered uncontacted react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.