Sun Mar 30, 2014

Twenty20: India vs Australia

<p>India's captain M.S Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh run between the wickets against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's captain M.S Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh run between the wickets against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

India's captain M.S Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh run between the wickets against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Australia's Doug Bollinger bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Australia's Doug Bollinger bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Australia's Doug Bollinger bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Australia during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Australia's Aaron Finch plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Australia's Aaron Finch plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Australia's Aaron Finch plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Cameron White during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Cameron White during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Cameron White during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Aaron Finch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Aaron Finch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Aaron Finch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Australia's Shane Watson plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Australia's Shane Watson plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Australia's Shane Watson plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni tries to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shane Watson during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shane Watson during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Shane Watson during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

