Wed Jun 25, 2014

World Cup faces

A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A fan of Japan gestures as he waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Colombia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A fan of Costa Rica cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against England at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Fans of Italy pose before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match between Italy and Uruguay at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Brazil fans show their support before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A masked Mexican fan waits for the start of their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Croatia at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A fan poses for a photo before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and Croatia at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A Brazil fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A fan of the Netherlands cheers before their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A South Korean fan is seen on a street in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An Argentina fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A fan of South Korea shouts before their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Algeria at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A fan of a Russia poses before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer against Belgium at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A French fan poses for the camera before their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Belgium fans cheer before the start of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Ecuador fan smiles during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Fans of Argentina pose before their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Iran at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Fans wait for the start of the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Argentina and Iran at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An Ecuador fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A fan of France cheers before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Netherlands fan waits for the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Netherlands at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

France fans wait for the match between France and Honduras at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fans of South Korea pose during the match against Russia at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A Belgium fan shouts before the match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A Mexican fan with her face painted waits for the start the match between Brazil and Mexico in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A fan of Mexico's national team poses for a picture as he arrives to the Castelao stadium before their match against Brazil in Fortaleza, Brazil June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A Mexico fan poses for a picture while wearing a wrestling mask as he arrives at Castelao stadium prior to Mexico's match against Brazil in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Fans pose before the 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match between Colombia and Greece at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A U.S.A fan waits for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Japan's fans sing the national anthem before the start of the match against Ivory Coast at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Argentina fans wait for the match between Argentina and Bosnia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fans gesture as they wait for the match between Italy and England at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Fans of the U.S. wait for the match between Ghana and the U.S. at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fan of Ecuador looks on before the start of the match against Switzerland at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

